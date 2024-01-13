Valparaiso faces Illinois State on 10-game skid

Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 0-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 2-3 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-12, 0-5 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (8-8, 2-3 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso is looking to break its 10-game slide with a win against Illinois State.

The Redbirds have gone 6-2 in home games. Illinois State is second in the MVC in rebounding averaging 36.6 rebounds. Myles Foster paces the Redbirds with 7.3 boards.

The Beacons have gone 0-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

Illinois State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 67.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 69.2 Illinois State allows to opponents.

The Redbirds and Beacons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is averaging 10.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Isaiah Stafford averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Darius DeAveiro is shooting 37.0% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 64.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.