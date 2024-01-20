Valparaiso defeats UIC 84-77

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger had 19 points in Valparaiso’s 84-77 victory over UIC on Saturday night. Schwieger also…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Schwieger had 19 points in Valparaiso’s 84-77 victory over UIC on Saturday night.

Schwieger also had nine rebounds for the Beacons (6-13, 2-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ola Ajiboye added 16 points while going 5 of 7 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds. Darius DeAveiro and Isaiah Stafford both added 10.

Christian Jones finished with 18 points, eight assists and two blocks for the Flames (8-11, 1-7). UIC also got 15 points and six rebounds from Filip. Toby Okani also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

