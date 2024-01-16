UTSA visits Haggerty and Tulsa

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-7, 0-4 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTSA Roadrunners (7-10, 1-3 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-7, 0-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on the UTSA Roadrunners after PJ Haggerty scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 94-87 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-2 on their home court. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-3 against AAC opponents. UTSA is fourth in the AAC scoring 79.2 points per game and is shooting 41.8%.

Tulsa is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Tulsa gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Christian Tucker is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Carlton Linguard is averaging 12.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

