UTSA hosts UAB after Lendeborg’s 24-point game

UAB Blazers (8-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) San Antonio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the UTSA Roadrunners…

UAB Blazers (8-5) at UTSA Roadrunners (6-7)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB faces the UTSA Roadrunners after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 24 points in UAB’s 90-85 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-2 at home. UTSA is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blazers are 2-1 in road games. UAB ranks fourth in the AAC scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Javian Davis averaging 7.5.

UTSA scores 78.7 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 75.9 UAB gives up. UAB averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UTSA gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wyatt is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.5 points. Christian Tucker is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Eric Gaines is averaging 13.3 points, five assists and 2.8 steals for the Blazers. Lendeborg is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

