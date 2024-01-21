UTSA hosts No. 23 Florida Atlantic after Martin’s 22-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-4, 4-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-4 AAC) San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (14-4, 4-1 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (7-11, 1-4 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -16; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Florida Atlantic visits the UTSA Roadrunners after Alijah Martin scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 86-77 victory against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Roadrunners have gone 5-4 in home games. UTSA is third in the AAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Edmonds averaging 2.4.

The Owls are 4-1 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic ranks second in the AAC with 15.2 assists per game led by Bryan Greenlee averaging 3.1.

UTSA averages 79.2 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.3 Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Tucker is averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 assists for the Roadrunners. Dre Fuller Jr. is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTSA.

Johnell Davis is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Owls. Martin is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

