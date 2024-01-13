UTEP visits Hawkins and Florida International

UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-11, 1-1 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (9-7, 0-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (6-11, 1-1 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the UTEP Miners after Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 77-67 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Panthers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 3.8.

The Miners have gone 0-1 against CUSA opponents. UTEP ranks fourth in the CUSA with 13.7 assists per game led by Zid Powell averaging 3.3.

Florida International averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 75.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 76.0 Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Miners match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 16.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Tae Hardy is averaging 14.7 points and 1.9 steals for the Miners. Powell is averaging 10.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 81.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

