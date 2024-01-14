Utah visits Carlyle and Stanford

Utah Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -2.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford takes on the Utah Utes after Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points in Stanford’s 88-84 overtime victory against the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cardinal have gone 6-2 in home games. Stanford ranks ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Maxime Raynaud leads the Cardinal with 9.7 boards.

The Utes are 3-2 in Pac-12 play. Utah is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Stanford scores 78.9 points, 9.0 more per game than the 69.9 Utah allows. Utah averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Utes meet Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Rollie Worster is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Utes. Branden Carlson is averaging 15.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

