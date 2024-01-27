Utah visits Brooks and Washington

Utah Utes (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes…

Utah Utes (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -1; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Utah Utes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 22 points in Washington’s 98-81 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Huskies have gone 8-3 in home games. Washington is seventh in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Brooks leads the Huskies with 7.2 boards.

The Utes have gone 5-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is the Pac-12 leader with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.1.

Washington scores 80.3 points, 10.2 more per game than the 70.1 Utah allows. Utah averages 79.0 points per game, 2.1 more than the 76.9 Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is averaging 20.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Carlson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

