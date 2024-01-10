Utah Valley travels to UT Arlington for conference showdown

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes UT Arlington and Utah Valley face off on Thursday.

The Mavericks are 5-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolverines are 3-1 in WAC play. Utah Valley averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when winning the turnover battle.

UT Arlington scores 72.5 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 68.3 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJuan Gordon is averaging 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Phillip Russell is averaging 15 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12 points for the Wolverines. Trevin Dorius is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

