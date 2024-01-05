Utah Valley hosts Fallah and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (5-9, 0-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (7-7, 2-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Parsa Fallah scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 96-75 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wolverines are 5-1 on their home court. Utah Valley is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds are 0-3 in WAC play. Southern Utah is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Utah Valley averages 67.5 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 78.6 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah scores 9.1 more points per game (77.8) than Utah Valley gives up to opponents (68.7).

The Wolverines and Thunderbirds match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 26.0% from beyond the arc. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Braden Housley is averaging 13.7 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 15.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.