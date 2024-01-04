Utah Valley hosts Cal Baptist after Dorius’ 20-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-5, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-7, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays the Cal Baptist Lancers after Trevin Dorius scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 85-63 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolverines have gone 4-1 in home games. Utah Valley averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lancers are 1-1 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 6.5.

Utah Valley averages 67.7 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 65.5 Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.9 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 18.2 points for the Lancers. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo is averaging 11.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.