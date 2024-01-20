Utah Valley faces Utah Tech, looks to end 3-game slide

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-10, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-10, 3-4 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-10, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (8-10, 3-4 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley enters the matchup with Utah Tech as losers of three straight games.

The Wolverines have gone 6-1 in home games. Utah Valley gives up 70.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Trailblazers have gone 3-3 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech ranks seventh in the WAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 4.8.

Utah Valley is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Utah Valley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 11.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 11.8 points. Christensen is shooting 52.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.