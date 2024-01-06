Utah travels to No. 10 Arizona for conference matchup

Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Love and the No. 10 Arizona Wildcats host Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes in Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 in rebounding, averaging 44.3 boards. Oumar Ballo leads the Wildcats with 8.3 rebounds.

The Utes are 2-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah is third in the Pac-12 with 17.9 assists per game led by Rollie Worster averaging 5.9.

Arizona averages 92.6 points, 22.4 more per game than the 70.2 Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Utes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Carlson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 90.0 points, 42.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

