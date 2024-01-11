Utah Tech wins 75-70 over Stephen F. Austin

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves scored 18 points as Utah Tech beat Stephen F. Austin 75-70 on Thursday…

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves scored 18 points as Utah Tech beat Stephen F. Austin 75-70 on Thursday night.

Gonsalves was 6 of 8 shooting (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Trailblazers (7-9, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Larry Olayinka scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 8 from the line, and added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. David Elliott IV shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The ‘Jacks (10-6, 3-2) were led by Sadaidriene Hall, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. AJ Cajuste added 16 points and two steals for Stephen F. Austin. Frank Staine also had 13 points and two steals. The loss broke the ‘Jacks’ five-game winning streak.

