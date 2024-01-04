Utah Tech visits Seattle U after Tyson’s 25-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-7, 2-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (8-5, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -11; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Cameron Tyson scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 73-61 win against the UTEP Miners.

The Redhawks are 7-2 on their home court. Seattle U is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Trailblazers have gone 2-0 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech ranks seventh in the WAC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 5.2.

Seattle U makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Utah Tech scores 5.6 more points per game (71.4) than Seattle U gives up (65.8).

The Redhawks and Trailblazers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is averaging 19.8 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.8 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Christensen is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

