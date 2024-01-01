Utah State visits Becker and Air Force

Utah State Aggies (12-1) at Air Force Falcons (7-5) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Utah State Aggies (12-1) at Air Force Falcons (7-5)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force plays the Utah State Aggies after Beau Becker scored 26 points in Air Force’s 83-79 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Falcons have gone 4-3 at home. Air Force is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 2-1 on the road. Utah State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Air Force gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Becker is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Darius Brown II is averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Great Osobor is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

