Utah State hosts No. 13 Colorado State following Osobor’s 32-point showing

Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (13-1, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Great Osobor scored 32 points in Utah State’s 88-60 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 in home games. Utah State has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rams are 1-0 against conference opponents. Colorado State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah State scores 81.8 points, 13.6 more per game than the 68.2 Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 18.8 more points per game (84.1) than Utah State allows (65.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is shooting 58.2% and averaging 18.4 points for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Nique Clifford is averaging 12.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.