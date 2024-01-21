Utah plays Oregon, aims for 10th straight home win

Oregon Ducks (13-4, 5-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Oregon Ducks (13-4, 5-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Utes play Oregon.

The Utes have gone 11-0 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.6.

The Ducks are 5-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Utah makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Oregon has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.2 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.2 points for the Ducks. Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

