Utah plays conference rival Oregon

Oregon Ducks (13-4, 5-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (13-4, 5-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes host Jermaine Couisnard and the Oregon Ducks in Pac-12 play Sunday.

The Utes have gone 11-0 in home games. Utah has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ducks are 5-1 in conference play. Oregon is 11-4 against opponents over .500.

Utah scores 80.1 points, 7.7 more per game than the 72.4 Oregon gives up. Oregon has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Ducks match up Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Utes.

Jackson Shelstad is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 14.2 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 41.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.