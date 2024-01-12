UT Martin hosts Little Rock after Crews’ 21-point game

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 2-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-8, 2-2 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 2-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-8, 2-2 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts the Little Rock Trojans after Jacob Crews scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 73-64 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-2 at home. UT Martin leads college basketball with 29.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Crews averaging 6.2.

The Trojans have gone 2-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Martin is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is scoring 19.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 17.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Bradley Douglas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Jamir Chaplin is averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 81.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.