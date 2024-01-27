UT Martin hosts Lindenwood after Sears’ 20-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-9, 4-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Lindenwood Lions (7-13, 1-6 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-9, 4-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -12; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the Lindenwood Lions after Jordan Sears scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 84-58 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Skyhawks are 7-2 in home games. UT Martin is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 1-6 in OVC play. Lindenwood is ninth in the OVC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Jaylon McDaniel averaging 4.5.

UT Martin is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Lindenwood allows to opponents. Lindenwood averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Keenon Cole is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Jeremiah Talton is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.