UT Martin hosts Eastern Illinois after Davis’ 23-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -9.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois plays the UT Martin Skyhawks after Kyndall Davis scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 67-58 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks are 5-0 in home games. UT Martin averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 0-1 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois scores 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

UT Martin averages 85.2 points, 20.3 more per game than the 64.9 Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 69.9 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 80.3 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Sears is averaging 19.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Nakyel Shelton is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Davis is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 87.5 points, 42.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.