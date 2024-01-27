UT Martin defeats Lindenwood 76-67

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Crews’ 20 points helped UT Martin defeat Lindenwood 76-67 on Saturday night. Crews added six…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Crews’ 20 points helped UT Martin defeat Lindenwood 76-67 on Saturday night.

Crews added six rebounds for the Skyhawks (12-9, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Sears added 16 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Issa Muhammad shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Keenon Cole led the way for the Lions (7-14, 1-7) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Darius Beane added 14 points for Lindenwood. Jeremiah Talton also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

