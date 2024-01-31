UT Arlington visits Ford and Southern Utah

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-12, 3-6 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 4-5 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-12, 3-6 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Dominique Ford scored 23 points in Southern Utah’s 82-67 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds are 5-3 on their home court. Southern Utah has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

The Mavericks are 4-5 against conference opponents. UT Arlington is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Southern Utah makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Southern Utah allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ford is averaging 17.2 points for the Thunderbirds. Zion Young is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

