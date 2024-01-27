UT Arlington takes on Grand Canyon, looks for 7th straight home win

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-2, 8-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-10, 4-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-2, 8-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-10, 4-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -6; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks face Grand Canyon.

The Mavericks are 8-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is sixth in the WAC scoring 74.2 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Antelopes are 8-1 in WAC play. Grand Canyon ranks ninth in the WAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.6.

UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mavericks. Makaih Williams is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Gabe McGlothan is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 16 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

