UT Arlington puts home win streak on the line against UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-11, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-9, 3-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks face UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Mavericks are 7-1 on their home court. UT Arlington averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Makaih Williams with 3.2.

The Vaqueros have gone 2-4 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is third in the WAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 3.7.

UT Arlington scores 73.6 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 79.6 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 75.4 points per game, 1.0 more than the 74.4 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

The Mavericks and Vaqueros square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Mavericks. DaJuan Gordon is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Daylen Williams is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Abdul-Hakim is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

