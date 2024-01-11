UT Arlington Mavericks face the Utah Valley Wolverines on 5-game skid

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Valley Wolverines (8-7, 3-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (6-9, 1-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will try to end its five-game slide when the Mavericks take on Utah Valley.

The Mavericks are 5-1 in home games. UT Arlington is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines have gone 3-1 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UT Arlington allows.

The Mavericks and Wolverines meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kade Douglas is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 12 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

