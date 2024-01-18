UT Arlington faces UT Rio Grande Valley, aims for 6th straight home win

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-11, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-9, 3-3 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-11, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-9, 3-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -10.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks take on UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Mavericks are 7-1 in home games. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 2.9.

The Vaqueros are 2-4 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UT Arlington is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UT Arlington have averaged.

The Mavericks and Vaqueros face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 12.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Mavericks. Akili Vining is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Elijah Elliott is averaging 14.4 points and two steals for the Vaqueros. Hasan Abdul-Hakim is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.