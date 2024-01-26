UT Arlington and Grand Canyon face off in conference matchup

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-2, 8-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-10, 4-4 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-2, 8-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (9-10, 4-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shemar Wilson and the UT Arlington Mavericks host Tyon Grant-Foster and the Grand Canyon Antelopes in WAC action.

The Mavericks are 8-1 in home games. UT Arlington is first in the WAC with 15.7 assists per game led by Makaih Williams averaging 3.1.

The Antelopes are 8-1 in conference matchups. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.5.

UT Arlington scores 74.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 67.0 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon scores 5.7 more points per game (80.2) than UT Arlington allows to opponents (74.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mavericks.

Grant-Foster is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Antelopes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

