USC’s JuJu Watkins earns record 9th Pac-12 freshman of the week honor after 32-point effort vs UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins of sixth-ranked Southern California set a record with her ninth Pac-12 freshman of the week honor on Monday.

Watkins had a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds — her third double-double — in the Trojans’ 73-65 victory over then-No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. It was the most individual points scored against the Bruins this season and the guard’s sixth 30-point game.

Watkins made all 16 of her free throws, which tied for the third-most in a game in program history.

She’s led USC in scoring in all 13 games she’s played.

