USC visits Lampkin and Colorado

USC Trojans (8-8, 2-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -8.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the USC Trojans after Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 22 points in Colorado’s 82-78 loss to the California Golden Bears.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-0 at home. Colorado ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Lampkin averaging 4.9.

The Trojans are 2-3 in Pac-12 play. USC scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

Colorado averages 81.0 points, 6.2 more per game than the 74.8 USC allows. USC has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds. KJ Simpson is shooting 53.6% and averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Boogie Ellis is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 79.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

