USC takes on Arizona State, aims to halt 3-game slide

USC Trojans (8-10, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 4-2 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sun Devils -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC looks to break its three-game slide with a victory over Arizona State.

The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Frankie Collins averaging 7.3.

The Trojans have gone 2-5 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona State is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 43.5% USC allows to opponents. USC has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Isaiah Collier is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 12.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.