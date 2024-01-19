USC plays Arizona State, aims to end road skid

USC Trojans (8-10, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 4-2 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (8-10, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 4-2 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Trojans take on Arizona State.

The Sun Devils are 7-1 on their home court. Arizona State is seventh in the Pac-12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Jamiya averaging 4.9.

The Trojans are 2-5 against Pac-12 opponents. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Arizona State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game USC allows. USC averages 5.6 more points per game (76.2) than Arizona State allows (70.6).

The Sun Devils and Trojans square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neal is averaging 11.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Frankie Collins is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.