USC hosts UCLA following Mack’s 21-point game

UCLA Bruins (8-11, 3-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-11, 2-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA plays the USC Trojans after Sebastian Mack scored 21 points in UCLA’s 77-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trojans have gone 5-3 in home games. USC has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bruins are 3-5 in conference matchups. UCLA has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

USC makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). UCLA averages 65.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 75.2 USC allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Mack is shooting 38.2% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bruins. Adem Bona is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bruins: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

