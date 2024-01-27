USC hosts UCLA following Mack’s 21-point game

UCLA Bruins (8-11, 3-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-11, 2-6 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (8-11, 3-5 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-11, 2-6 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits the USC Trojans after Sebastian Mack scored 21 points in UCLA’s 77-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Trojans are 5-3 on their home court. USC ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Iwuchukwu averaging 2.1.

The Bruins are 3-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is the leader in the Pac-12 allowing just 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

USC’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 65.2 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 75.2 USC allows.

The Trojans and Bruins square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 46.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Trojans. DJ Rodman is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Adem Bona is averaging 12.2 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Bruins: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.