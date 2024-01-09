USC hosts Rice and Washington State

Washington State Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (10-5, 1-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (8-7, 2-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the USC Trojans after Myles Rice scored 22 points in Washington State’s 89-84 loss to the Oregon Ducks.

The Trojans are 5-2 on their home court. USC is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars have gone 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Isaac Jones averaging 9.1.

USC scores 78.9 points, 13.0 more per game than the 65.9 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game USC allows.

The Trojans and Cougars square off Wednesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Isaiah Collier is averaging 13.5 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for USC.

Rice is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 14.4 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 80.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

