UNLV visits Boise State after Degenhart’s 20-point game

UNLV Rebels (8-7, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNLV Rebels (8-7, 1-2 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (12-4, 3-0 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the UNLV Rebels after Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points in Boise State’s 64-56 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos are 8-0 in home games. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.5.

The Rebels are 1-2 in MWC play. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.5 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 6.6.

Boise State makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). UNLV averages 12.5 more points per game (77.3) than Boise State allows (64.8).

The Broncos and Rebels match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roddie Anderson III is averaging 4.4 points for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.