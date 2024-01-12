UNLV hosts Osobor and No. 20 Utah State

Utah State Aggies (15-1, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-6, 1-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah State Aggies (15-1, 3-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (8-6, 1-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Utah State visits the UNLV Rebels after Great Osobor scored 20 points in Utah State’s 83-59 victory against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels are 6-1 in home games. UNLV is sixth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Luis Rodriguez paces the Rebels with 6.5 boards.

The Aggies are 3-0 in MWC play. Utah State averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

UNLV makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Utah State has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 42.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

The Rebels and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is averaging 13.4 points, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Osobor is scoring 18.6 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aggies: 10-0, averaging 81.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

