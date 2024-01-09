UNLV hosts Dent and New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-6, 0-1 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the UNLV Rebels after Donovan Dent scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 77-60 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rebels are 5-1 on their home court. UNLV is seventh in the MWC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keylan Boone averaging 5.5.

The Lobos have gone 1-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico averages 82.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.6 points per game.

UNLV makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). New Mexico averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UNLV gives up.

The Rebels and Lobos match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Webster averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Dedan Thomas Jr. is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for UNLV.

Dent is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lobos: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 39.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

