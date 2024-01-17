UNC Wilmington visits Elon on 3-game road skid

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-9, 1-3 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-5, 2-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-9, 1-3 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington travels to Elon looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Phoenix are 6-1 on their home court. Elon averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 2-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Elon averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 81.5 points per game, 4.9 more than the 76.6 Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sherry is averaging 9.4 points for the Phoenix. Rob Higgins is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Elon.

Trazarien White is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

