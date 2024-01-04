UNC Wilmington visits Drexel after Okros’ 20-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3) at Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -2;…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3) at Drexel Dragons (8-6, 1-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -2; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Mate Okros scored 20 points in Drexel’s 99-65 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Dragons are 5-1 in home games. Drexel is ninth in the CAA scoring 72.6 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Seahawks are 5-2 on the road. UNC Wilmington scores 85.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Drexel averages 72.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 73.6 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington scores 22.1 more points per game (85.8) than Drexel allows (63.7).

The Dragons and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Dragons. Okros is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

Trazarien White is averaging 20 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 84.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.