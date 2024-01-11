UNC Wilmington takes on Monmouth following White’s 33-point game

Monmouth Hawks (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Monmouth Hawks (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Monmouth Hawks after Trazarien White scored 33 points in UNC Wilmington’s 67-64 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks are 3-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by White averaging 3.9.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Wilmington scores 82.6 points, 11.8 more per game than the 70.8 Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 70.7 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 73.4 UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks. White is averaging 20.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Xander Rice is shooting 38.5% and averaging 19.5 points for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.