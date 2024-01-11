UNC Wilmington secures 69-56 win over Monmouth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 69-56 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night. Phillips…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips had 16 points in UNC Wilmington’s 69-56 victory over Monmouth on Thursday night.

Phillips shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Seahawks (10-5, 1-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Trazarien White scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 13 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Maleeck Harden-Hayes was 4 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Xander Rice finished with 26 points for the Hawks (9-7, 2-1). Jakari Spence added seven points and five assists for Monmouth. Jaret Valencia also recorded seven points, two steals and five blocks.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 52 seconds remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. White led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 32-28 at the break. UNC Wilmington pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 10 points. Phillips had a team-high 14 second-half points.

