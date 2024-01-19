UNC Wilmington plays Charleston (SC) after White’s 31-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-5, 4-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 3-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-5, 4-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (12-5, 3-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Trazarien White scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington’s 82-70 win against the Elon Phoenix.

The Seahawks are 5-0 on their home court. UNC Wilmington ranks ninth in the CAA with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by White averaging 10.0.

The Cougars are 4-1 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) ranks third in the CAA with 14.5 assists per game led by CJ Fulton averaging 4.1.

UNC Wilmington’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UNC Wilmington allows.

The Seahawks and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Jenkins averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. White is shooting 51.0% and averaging 22.9 points over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Fulton is averaging 4.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Ben Burnham is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 85.8 points, 42.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.