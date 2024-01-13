UNC Wilmington hosts Delaware following Drumgoole’s 20-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-5, 1-2 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-6, 2-1 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (10-5, 1-2 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware faces the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Gerald Drumgoole Jr. scored 20 points in Delaware’s 68-62 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Seahawks are 4-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 against CAA opponents. Delaware ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

UNC Wilmington makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Delaware averages 76.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 72.3 UNC Wilmington allows to opponents.

The Seahawks and Fightin’ Blue Hens match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Seahawks.

Jalun Trent is averaging 10.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.