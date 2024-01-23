UNC Greensboro visits Western Carolina following Woolbright’s 27-point performance

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-5, 5-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-4, 4-2 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-5, 5-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-4, 4-2 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Vonterius Woolbright scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 65-62 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Catamounts have gone 7-1 at home. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Woolbright averaging 2.4.

The Spartans have gone 5-1 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Carolina’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 12.9 points.

Kobe Langley is averaging 9.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

