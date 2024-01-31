UNC Greensboro visits Watkins and VMI

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-17, 1-7 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-6, 6-2 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (4-17, 1-7 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -16.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: VMI faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Brennan Watkins scored 22 points in VMI’s 102-77 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Keydets have gone 4-5 at home. VMI has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

The Spartans are 6-2 in conference matchups. UNC Greensboro scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

VMI averages 71.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 68.8 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 76.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 80.5 VMI gives up to opponents.

The Keydets and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Keydets, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Tyran Cook is averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for VMI.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 21.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 13.1 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.