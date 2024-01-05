UNC Greensboro hosts Peterson and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-5, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-4, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Quimari Peterson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 80-69 win over the Mercer Bears.

The Spartans have gone 6-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon scoring 78.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than UNC Greensboro gives up.

The Spartans and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is shooting 56.4% and averaging 19.1 points for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Ebby Asamoah is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

