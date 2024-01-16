UNC Greensboro hosts Morgan and Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (8-9, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-9, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-5, 3-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Elijah Morgan scored 21 points in Citadel’s 72-71 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 at home. UNC Greensboro averages 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against SoCon opponents. Citadel has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is shooting 56.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

AJ Smith is averaging 16.1 points for the Bulldogs. Morgan is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

