UNC Greensboro hosts Morgan and Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (8-9, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Citadel Bulldogs (8-9, 0-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-5, 3-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -10.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Elijah Morgan scored 21 points in Citadel’s 72-71 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Spartans are 7-0 on their home court. UNC Greensboro is sixth in the SoCon with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Mikeal Brown-Jones averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs are 0-4 against SoCon opponents. Citadel ranks ninth in the SoCon with 11.2 assists per game led by Madison Durr averaging 3.4.

UNC Greensboro averages 77.1 points, 8.6 more per game than the 68.5 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UNC Greensboro gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is averaging 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Morgan averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.